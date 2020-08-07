Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badminton-India's elite players return to training after four months

Sindhu, who went down to Spaniard Carolina Marin in the final in Rio, has said she used the shutdown to develop new shots. "... The country's shooting federation has called off a camp for its elite shooters that was to begin this week on the outskirts of Delhi.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:50 IST
Badminton-India's elite players return to training after four months
Representative image

India's elite badminton players, including women's world champion Pusarla Sindhu, returned to training on Friday after a four month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Rio Olympic silver medallist is among eight Tokyo Olympic hopefuls, along with 2012 London bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, at the national camp in the southern city of Hyderabad.

"I am very happy to have our elite shuttlers back for on-field training after this long break," national coach Pullela Gopichand said. "We are fully equipped to resume training in a safe environment."

Strict safety protocols were being followed in the camp, the Sports Authority of India said. Sindhu, who went down to Spaniard Carolina Marin in the final in Rio, has said she used the shutdown to develop new shots.

"... there is always the intense desire to keep improving with each passing day," the 25-year-old told Sportstar magazine this week. "I am trying out some new strokes which you will be seeing soon. You have to be a different player consistently to outsmart the rivals," said Sindhu, who was eliminated in the quarter-final of the All-England Open in March, her last tournament before the disruption.

Coronavirus cases have topped 2 million in India, the country hardest hit in Asia. The country's shooting federation has called off a camp for its elite shooters that was to begin this week on the outskirts of Delhi.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Malik to leave for England on Aug 15 if he clears two COVID-19 tests

T20 specialist Shoaib Malik will need to clear two COVID-19 tests before he can leave on August 15 to join the Pakistan team at Southampton ahead of the three-match series against England beginning August 28. The PCB is planning to fly-out ...

Delhi violence: Sr police officer’s note to probe teams caused no prejudice, says HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said no prejudice is caused to people of any community by an order of Special Commissioner of Police to its teams probing the northeast Delhi riots asking them to exercise due care and precaution while making arr...

COVID-19: Security forces posted in Nagaland to return from leave in staggered manner till Sept

In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases among jawans posted in Nagaland, authorities of various paramilitary and armed forces have assured the state government they will reschedule the return of their personnel from leave in a staggered ma...

EXCLUSIVE-South Africa tries to recover over $23 mln from SAP for 'unlawful' contracts

South African investigators are seeking to recover more than 400 million rand 23 million from German software firm SAP for two government contracts they allege were entered into unlawfully, court documents seen by Reuters show.Although the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020