FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread
* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that will set aside $356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University researchers. ASIA-PACIFIC * India, the country hardest hit in Asia, reported a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over 2 million. * Hong Kong will offer free voluntary testing for residents, as the global financial hub races to contain a resurgence of the virus over the past month.Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:41 IST
Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.
EUROPE * Poland reported 809 new cases, the sixth record daily rise in two weeks, but ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.
* Hungary has ordered close to 5 million vaccine doses under a European Union scheme to provide potential vaccines. * Switzerland has signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the vaccine the U.S. biotech company is developing.
AMERICAS * The U.S. State Department urged citizens on Thursday not to travel to Mexico, despite easing a global travel ban, and warned of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the neighbouring nation, in addition to rampant crime and kidnapping.
* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that will set aside $356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University researchers.
ASIA-PACIFIC * India, the country hardest hit in Asia, reported a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over 2 million.
* Hong Kong will offer free voluntary testing for residents, as the global financial hub races to contain a resurgence of the virus over the past month. * The Philippines on Thursday recorded another jump in cases to overtake neighbouring Indonesia as the country with the highest number of confirmed infections in the eastern part of Asia.
* Japan will buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's experimental vaccine from early next year. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Africa's confirmed cases have surpassed 1 million, a Reuters tally showed, as the disease began to spread rapidly through a continent whose relative isolation has so far spared it the worst of the pandemic. * Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm, state news agency ONA said.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Korean biotech firm Genexine Inc has received regulatory approval for a Phase I human clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus treatment drug, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said.
* Takeda Pharmaceutical will manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax Inc's vaccine candidate in Japan every year, the two companies said. * The Serum Institute of India said it will partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI to manufacture and deliver 100 million vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income nations as early as 2021.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT * U.S. employment growth likely slowed significantly in July amid a resurgence in new infections, which would provide the clearest evidence yet that the economy's recovery was faltering.
* Extending Britain's furlough scheme would leave some workers trapped in false hope that they could return to their jobs after the pandemic, Britain's finance minister said on Friday. * China's economy appeared to be gathering pace in July as exports rose the most this year while some raw material imports hit record highs.
* Germany's industrial sector expects production to increase in the coming three months, the Ifo economic institute said. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Hugh Lawson)
ALSO READ
China says UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law
Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 18 in Xinjiang
Trump sees China as a threat: Nikki Haley
US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate
China scheduled to launch independent Mars mission on Thursday