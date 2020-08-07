Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

* India, the country hardest hit in Asia, reported a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over 2 million. * Hong Kong will offer free voluntary testing for residents, as the global financial hub races to contain a resurgence of the virus over the past month.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Poland reported 809 new cases, the sixth record daily rise in two weeks, but ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.

* Hungary has ordered close to 5 million vaccine doses under a European Union scheme to provide potential vaccines. * Switzerland has signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the vaccine the U.S. biotech company is developing.

AMERICAS * The U.S. State Department urged citizens on Thursday not to travel to Mexico, despite easing a global travel ban, and warned of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the neighbouring nation, in addition to rampant crime and kidnapping.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that will set aside $356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University researchers.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India, the country hardest hit in Asia, reported a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over 2 million.

* Hong Kong will offer free voluntary testing for residents, as the global financial hub races to contain a resurgence of the virus over the past month. * The Philippines on Thursday recorded another jump in cases to overtake neighbouring Indonesia as the country with the highest number of confirmed infections in the eastern part of Asia.

* Japan will buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's experimental vaccine from early next year. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Africa's confirmed cases have surpassed 1 million, a Reuters tally showed, as the disease began to spread rapidly through a continent whose relative isolation has so far spared it the worst of the pandemic. * Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm, state news agency ONA said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Korean biotech firm Genexine Inc has received regulatory approval for a Phase I human clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus treatment drug, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said.

* Takeda Pharmaceutical will manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax Inc's vaccine candidate in Japan every year, the two companies said. * The Serum Institute of India said it will partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI to manufacture and deliver 100 million vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income nations as early as 2021.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * U.S. employment growth likely slowed significantly in July amid a resurgence in new infections, which would provide the clearest evidence yet that the economy's recovery was faltering.

* Extending Britain's furlough scheme would leave some workers trapped in false hope that they could return to their jobs after the pandemic, Britain's finance minister said on Friday. * China's economy appeared to be gathering pace in July as exports rose the most this year while some raw material imports hit record highs.

* Germany's industrial sector expects production to increase in the coming three months, the Ifo economic institute said. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Hugh Lawson)

