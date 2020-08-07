Left Menu
Bihar orthopaedists provide tips to ward off impact of corona

While working with laptops, mobile phones or desktops, users should place the gadgets at a height where one could keep the body straight and need not bend which could strain muscles and exert pressure on bones. Elderly people who are not able to go out for morning walk during the pandemic, an hour of yoga would be helpful, said Choudhary who is also the BOA president.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:47 IST
Although no direct impact of coronavirus infection on bones and joints have been noticed so far, a good amount of Vitamin D intake and regular exercise as part of precautionary measures could enhance immunity, leading orthopaedic surgeons of Bihar said on Friday. Nearly 12 prominent orthopaedists from different parts of the state shared valuable information on how to keep oneself fit during the COVID-19 pandemic when students are attending online classes for hours and office-goers working from home attending stretched meetings in course of disposal of work.

Dr Manoj Choudhary and Dr Arvind Gupta said that researches so far have not found the virus directly impairing bones and joints of an infected person, but resultant inflammation of muscles, particularly among patients suffering from co-morbidity like arthritis, may exacerbate the pain. "The effect on muscles due to infection may cause myalgia (pain in a muscle or group of muscles) or increase the symptoms of arthritis, if it is there previously," Gupta said in a webinar organised by Bihar Orthopaedeic Association (BOA) in association with the Lions Clubs International here.

Dr Amulaya Singh stressed that besides rich diet to ramp up immunity level, one person should have 60,000 IU (international unit) of Vitamin D in a week to ward off COVID-19. "It has been observed that countries where deadly coronavirus is prevalent, citizens have low Vitamin D content in their bodies," Singh observed.

An hour of exercise or yoga every day in the morning as well in the evening would be helpful in keeping blood flow and muscles healthy, the doctors said. During online classes or office works, Singh, Choudhary and Gupta suggested a break of 5-10 minutes after every 40 minutes of such digital sessions.

"A 5 to 10-minute break or walk after every 40 minutes of online classes or long stretched meetings will be good for health," Gupta said. While working with laptops, mobile phones or desktops, users should place the gadgets at a height where one could keep the body straight and need not bend which could strain muscles and exert pressure on bones.

Elderly people who are not able to go out for morning walk during the pandemic, an hour of yoga would be helpful, said Choudhary who is also the BOA president. As a piece of advice to people who use mobile phones for a long duration to keep themselves engaged staying indoors, the surgeons said that they should keep the neck and body straight as bending would inflict pain.

The panellists took questions from people and provided them medical tips to manage their problems of arthritis and other issues related to bones and joints..

