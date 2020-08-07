Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 6 SRPF men donate plasma in Pune Sassoon hospital

Six State Reserve Police Force jawans donated plasma for COVID-19 patients in Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Friday. Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental procedure in which plasma, a blood component, from a cured person is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient so that antibodies can battle the virus.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:53 IST
COVID-19: 6 SRPF men donate plasma in Pune Sassoon hospital

Six State Reserve Police Force jawans donated plasma for COVID-19 patients in Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Friday. In the first phase, 16 jawans, who earlier recovered from the coronavirus infection, have become eligible to donate plasma.

"In the first round, six jawans donated plasma. The rest will be donating plasma in the days to come," said a senior doctor from Sassoon General Hospital. SRPF deputy inspector-general Navin Reddy said around 200 SRPF jawans from Pune division had been detected with COVID-19.

"Out of them, 85 jawans were counseled to donate plasma. Of the 85, a total 65 jawans volunteered and their blood samples were sent for testing," he said. Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental procedure in which plasma, a blood component, from a cured person is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient so that antibodies can battle the virus.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan pushes renewables - but coal expansion continues too

By Rina Saeed Khan ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pakistan this week set in motion a plan to boost the share of its electric power that comes from renewables to 30 by 2030, up from about 4 today, government officials said.The...

Democrats offer to cut $1 tln from coronavirus plan, White House says no

Democrats in Congress said on Friday they had offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by a trillion dollars if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but the idea was flatly rejected by Donald Trumps White Hou...

Theft of seized liquor: No lapse on part of excise, taxation commissioner, says Haryana Dy CM

A day after an SET report regarding the alleged theft of seized liquor from godowns was made public, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday rejected the charge that there was any lapse on the part of the state excise and ...

IBBI amends regulations for corporate resolution, voluntary liquidation process

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India IBBI has amended regulations pertaining to resolution process for corporate persons as well as voluntary liquidation. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC envisages appointment of an authorised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020