U.S. pandemic worse than Mexico, Lopez Obrador says after travel warning

The United States on Thursday lifted a global health advisory imposed in March that advised U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the stringent Level 4 advisory, usually reserved for countries at war, remained in place for Mexico, with U.S. ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau citing the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Reuters | Monterrey | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:26 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States had greater problems from the coronavirus than his country, a day after the U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel south of the border, citing high contagion rates. "We have many fewer problems with the pandemic than the problems that, unfortunately, they are facing," Lopez Obrador said during a Friday morning press conference.

"Our situation is better," he said. The United States on Thursday lifted a global health advisory imposed in March that advised U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the stringent Level 4 advisory, usually reserved for countries at war, remained in place for Mexico, with U.S. ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau citing the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. Several other countries remain on Level 4.

Lopez Obrador also criticized media outlets for focusing on the country's ranking as third place globally for overall COVID-19 deaths, rather than deaths per capita. By the second measure, which allows a comparison of deaths accounting for a country's population, Mexico is in 13th place globally, according to data analysis by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

In Mexico, 40 people per every 100,000 have died from COVID-19 - a lower number than the United States, which is at 49 deaths per 100,000 - according to Johns Hopkins. It also has fewer per capita deaths than Latin American peers Chile, Peru, Brazil and several European nations.

However, more in Mexico have died than in Russia, Japan and Bangladesh, which have similar populations. Total deaths in Mexico surpassed 50,000 on Thursday, behind only the United States, which has 160,000 deaths, and Brazil, which is approaching 100,000.

Similar to other countries, health officials in Mexico admit the number of fatalities caused by coronavirus is likely much higher than the official tally, because of errors and delays in classifying causes of death. The virus is still spreading quickly; just over two weeks ago, the health ministry reported 40,000 deaths.

On Friday, Lopez Obrador said "the curve has flattened."

Nobel-winning Mexican scientist calls for complete ban on fuel oil

Dirty fuel oil widely used to generate electricity in Mexico should be completely banned, Mexican scientist Mario Molina said, citing its high sulfur content as a danger to both human health and the earths atmosphere.The oil, a byproduct of...

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon may be at 14 year high

Preliminary official data published Friday indicate that deforestation in Brazils Amazon region over the past 12 months could be at a 14-year high, adding to concerns that President Jair Bolsonaro has failed to rein in destruction of the wo...

WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy 1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this weeks massive explosion. Dr. Rick B...

UN releases $6M, assesses shelter need in Beirut

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released 6 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beiruts port, bringing the total U.N. funding for relief efforts to 15 million. Under-Secretary-General for Hu...
