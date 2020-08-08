25 more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, total count 854

At least 25 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Sikkim on Friday, taking the tally in the Himalayan state to 854, an official said. Of the 25 new cases, 19 were reported in South Sikkim and six in East Sikkim, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

Sikkim currently has 447 active cases, while 406 people have recovered so far. One person has succumbed to the infection. East Sikkim has registered the maximum number of COVID-19 patients in the state at 588, followed by South Sikkim at 223, West Sikkim at 42, and one in North Sikkim, Bhutia said.

A total of 29,467 samples have been examined for COVID-19 till Thursday, he added.