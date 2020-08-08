Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian billionaire Lemann leads initiative to build COVID-19 vaccine factory

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 04:27 IST
Brazilian billionaire Lemann leads initiative to build COVID-19 vaccine factory

Brazilian billionaire Jorge Lemann's foundation and other business interests will fund the building of factory to produce the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC.

The Lemann Foundation said in a statement on Friday that the 100 million reais ($18 million) factory will be donated to Brazil's premier biomedical research and development lab, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, or Fiocruz. It said the factory will be ready to produce 30 million doses of the vaccine per month as of the beginning of 2021.

Brazil is approaching 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. The Brazilian government sees the British vaccine as the most promising of the vaccines that are being developed by researchers worldwide.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is being tested on Brazilian volunteers in a study led by the Federal University of São Paulo that is also funded by the Lemann Foundation. Other donors to the initiative to ensure Brazil can absorb the technology to produce the potential vaccine include Brazilian brewer Ambev SA, Itaú Unibanco, the Votorantim Institute and the Behring Family Foundation.

Lemann said he hoped the initiative will help Brazil be "better positioned and prepared to face other challenges of this nature that may arise." Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday setting aside 1.9 billion reais ($356 million) in funds to purchase an initial 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and to invest in its eventually production in Brazil.

The health ministry reported on Friday 50,230 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,079 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours. Brazil has registered 2,962,442 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 99,572, according to ministry data.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will join international aid conference call for Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will join a conference call with Lebanons president and other world leaders on Sunday to discuss aid to Lebanon in the wake of this weeks devastating Beirut port explosion.Trump said on Twi...

Washington releases RB Guice after arrest

The Washington Football Team released running back Derrius Guice on Friday afternoon, shortly after learning of Guices arrest earlier in the day on domestic violence-related charges. On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence r...

UK concerned by rise in small boats crossing from France, immigration official says

The United Kingdom is concerned by an unacceptable rise in the number of small boats crossing the English Channel from France and would act to return illegal migrants, immigration compliance minister Chris Philp said in an opinion piece for...

Esophageal constriction lands Braves P Martin on IL

The Atlanta Braves will be without right-hander Chris Martin through the length of their current road trip as the reliever went on the 10-day injured list with an esophageal constriction. In short, Martin has developed gradual damage to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020