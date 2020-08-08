Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador supreme court rebukes president's decree to reopen economy

Early on, Bukele had taken some of the strictest measures in the region. "In every country in the world, governments are ordering reopening, gradually, to control the pandemic," he said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 07:30 IST
El Salvador supreme court rebukes president's decree to reopen economy

The constitutional chamber of El Salvador's Supreme Court of Justice on Friday declared an executive decree that would establish protocols for the gradual reopening of the economy as unconstitutional.

President Nayib Bukele and Congress have clashed over how to manage the pandemic and the country's gradual reopening. Bukele had released an executive decree on July 29 that set out a calendar for a gradual reopening of the poor Central American economy.

But in its ruling, the court stated that the new measures "contradict constitutional parameters established" earlier to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Early on, Bukele had taken some of the strictest measures in the region.

"In every country in the world, governments are ordering reopening, gradually, to control the pandemic," he said on Twitter. "In El Salvador, today that is also unconstitutional." So far, El Salvador has reported 19,544 confirmed cases and 520 deaths.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Indian consulate in Dubai to remain open to share info related to Air India plane crash

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a hilltop runway and split in two whil...

US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story

US Health Secretary Alex Azar has said he wants to learn about Taiwans incredibly effective response to the cornavirus even though the island did things that the US has fumbled, such as having a unified strategy and citizens willing to war ...

COVID-stricken Anchorage wins court ruling in diner dispute

As COVID-19 cases spike and hospital bed space dwindles in Alaskas largest city, Anchorage officials on Friday won a key ruling in favor of a ban on indoor restaurant dining after a standoff over the issue moved to court. Anchorage city off...

US court will rehear Epstein victims' claims over plea deal

A federal appeals court has decided to reconsider claims that Florida federal prosecutors violated the rights of Jeffrey Epsteins sex abuse victims by not informing them about a secret plea deal. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020