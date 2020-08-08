Left Menu
Coronavirus toll crosses 2000 in WB

Of the 51 who died on Saturday all but one fell victim to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the health department bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:58 IST
The coronavirus toll in West Bengal crossed 2,000 Saturday and its caseload the 90,000 mark, according to a bulletin of the state health department. The number of active cases in the state crossed the 25,000 mark, the bulletin said.

The toll reached 2,005 after 51 people succumbed to the disease during the day and the tally touched 92,615 after 2,949 people tested positive for the disease during the day, it said. The number of recoveries was 65,124 people, the bulletin said.

During the last 24 hours, 2,064 people have been discharged from different hospitals in West Bengal taking the discharge rate to 70.32 per cent. There were 20 fatalities in the city, while in neighbouring North 24 Parganas 19 people succumbed to the disease on Saturday.

There were three deaths in Howrah, two each in South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Paschim Bardhaman and one each in Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Hooghly districts, it added. Of the 51 who died on Saturday all but one fell victim to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the health department bulletin said.

The city accounted for 684 new infections, while another 653 was reported from North 24 Parganas, 232 from South 24 Parganas, 217 from Howrah, 185 from Hooghly, it added. There were 141 cases reported from Purba Medinipur, 122 from Malda while 87 and 84 from Jalpaiguri and Nadia districts respectively.

The remaining 544 new cases were reported from 14 other districts of West Bengal pushing up the number of active cases to 25,486, it said. So far a total 10,79,657 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

