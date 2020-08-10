Left Menu
Monitoring team will visit schools unannounced over COVID-19 protocol, says Ogun Govt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nigeria's Ogun State Government has said that the monitoring team would visit pubic or private schools over non-compliance with COVID-19 protocol. Warning that any school caught violating directives would be sanctioned.

Azeez Adeyemi, Special Assistant to governor Dapo Abiodun on Student Matters, said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on August 9.

Ogun State had announced the partial resumption of secondary school students in exit classes, for their final examination.

Adeyemi noted that it was important for all the schools preparing for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) to abide by the government guidelines so as to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

He stated that government representatives would start visiting schools unannounced, warning that any school caught violating directives, would be sanctioned.

"My team will be moving round to inspect at random, without any prior notice, the level of compliance by both private and government-owned schools.

"Management of schools found with students not complying shall be decisively sanctioned.

"The level of compliance to this first stage of school opening will be the primary basis for the government to know whether or not our schools are ready for reopening," he said.

Adeyemi stated that the state government would continue to do all that is expected to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a government, we have come to the reality that COVID-19 has come to stay as a global pandemic.

"It is imperative that we allow the day to day activities resume in a well-structured algorithm.

"This will also serve as templates for easing the lockdown and closures in stages."

