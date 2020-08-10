Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOCUS-Coronavirus accelerates European utilities' digital drive

Operator Enel, Europe's largest utility, moved quickly to create a parallel backup control room at a smaller site 30 kms (18.6 miles) away while also plugging some key workers into the plant's data base so they could work from home to help keep control. "We'd never done this sort of thing over a long period of time but it worked instantly," said Giuseppe Serrecchia, Enel's head of Global Power Generation Digital Hub.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:30 IST
FOCUS-Coronavirus accelerates European utilities' digital drive

When COVID-19 plunged Italy into lockdown, it was decision time at the Verampio power station. The control room, which runs a fleet of hydroelectric plants across the Piedmont region, hard hit by the pandemic, had to be secured to keep the lights on. Operator Enel, Europe's largest utility, moved quickly to create a parallel backup control room at a smaller site 30 kms (18.6 miles) away while also plugging some key workers into the plant's data base so they could work from home to help keep control.

"We'd never done this sort of thing over a long period of time but it worked instantly," said Giuseppe Serrecchia, Enel's head of Global Power Generation Digital Hub. "To properly respond to the challenges of COVID, we've boosted our overall digitalization drive."

Like companies in other sectors, European utilities are having to speed up the adoption of new technologies as the coronavirus crisis forces them to use software, not people, to steer critical infrastructure including plants and grids. Consultants say the move was overdue.

Spain's Iberdrola, the world's second-largest renewables group by capacity, has set up similar processes to Enel. The pandemic that brought the global economy to its knees has created advantages for businesses immune to shutdowns and restrictions, allowing staff to work remotely and providing technology to keep service flowing.

"Utilities that started digital programs before the crisis have been more resilient. In the post-COVID 19 world, many will need to reconsider their technology priorities," McKinsey said. "Using remote supervision could help grid operators minimize the risk for their workforces while simplifying operations," the consultancy said.

RESILIENCE At Germany's E.ON, Europe's largest operator of energy networks with 1.56 million kms of power and gas grids, that message has also sunk in.

It has freed up a further 500 million euros ($591 million), on top of a total 13 billion euros it plans to invest over the next three years, mostly in upgrading its energy infrastructure. The company has increased the use of drones by 50% and relies more on automated image recognition software for the inspection of high-voltage power lines as a direct consequence of the pandemic, officials told Reuters.

E.ON, which recently completed the takeover of Innogy's networks and retail activities, is also banking on virtual reality. At subsidiary Bayernwerk, which operates distribution grids in the German state of Bavaria, E.ON has virtually recreated substations to train staff remotely and provide access to partner firms without sending anyone. "During the corona crisis, our employees and customers have learned to re-appreciate the advantages of digitalisation," E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said, adding the group would accelerate digitising its processes.

E.ON is also in the final stages of developing an app similar to Apple's video conferencing service FaceTime that lets technicians help customers fix their smart meters at home, unless the problem is too complex to handle from afar. The creation and use of new technologies is a step change in running infrastructure and retail businesses more efficiently and could boost valuations, analysts and consultants say.

"It builds more resilience in your business when you can operate from multiple locations," said Steve Jennings, head of Energy & Utilities at PwC. "The crisis will accelerate the digital revolution for utilities." DIGITAL BILLIONS

Companies are investing billions to get big data infrastructure in place that will allow them not only to manage plants and grids efficiently and fast, but also roll out new services and create new revenue streams. They could find some help from plans the European Union has put in place to combat the COVID-19 fallout as its 7-year 1-trillion-euro budget proposal and 750 billion euro recovery plan are geared towards green and digital transitions.

Enel, the first global utility to migrate all its data to the cloud last year, has already spent 4.5 billion euros on digitalization in the last three years, and plans to invest a further 2.5 billion euros in 2020-2022. But such drives don't come without risks as the increased need to work remotely also raises the chance of cyberattacks, Leo Simonovich, Vice President and Global Head Industrial Cyber and Digital Security at Germany's Siemens, said.

"Less-reliable internet connections, social engineering attacks against employees and their families, and honest mistakes made in unfamiliar workflows are all new potential risks." Utilities have little choice, however, but to plough on, concerned that they could be challenged by tech giants such as Alphabet's Google or oil majors including BP, which last week unveiled plans to enter renewables.

"If they don't do it then big data giants like Apple and Google will come in with their apps and redefine the client relationship," said Ingmar Wilhelm, chairman of energy big-data startup Energisme. "And COVID is hammering the message home."

($1 = 0.8450 euros) (Additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Madrid; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP alleges Sanjay Raut trying to mislead investigation in Sushant case

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is trying to mislead the course of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by saying that the actor was not on good terms with his father. I perso...

U.N. rights office concerned about Jimmy Lai arrest, seeks review

The U.N. human rights office voiced deep concern on Monday at the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and others under the new security law and urged authorities to ensure that the legislation is not being misused. Jeremy Laurence, s...

2 killed, 3 injured in fire in Jorhat city

At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Monday in a major fire that gutted some shops, houses and godowns on the busy AT Road in Jorhat city, officials said. The fire has been brought under control now after fire tender...

Soccer-Dortmund's Sancho off to pre-season camp amid transfer speculation

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday amid ongoing speculation of a possible transfer to the English Premier League. The 20-year-old England international, who has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020