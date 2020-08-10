Left Menu
Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries

As a new school year approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, she and her colleagues are threatening not to return unless it's repaired. Her classroom has a window air conditioning unit, but she fears the stagnant air will increase the chances that an infected student could spread the virus.

It has been seven years since the central air conditioning system worked at the New York City middle school where Lisa Fitzgerald O'Connor teaches. As a new school year approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, she and her colleagues are threatening not to return unless it's repaired.

Her classroom has a window air conditioning unit, but she fears the stagnant air will increase the chances that an infected student could spread the virus. "Window units just aren't going to cut it. We don't want to stay cool, we just want the air to flow properly," said O'Connor, a science teacher who has worked at the Patria Mirabal School in Manhattan since 2009.

"We are really super stressed out about it." Schools around the country are facing similar problems as they plan or contemplate reopening this fall, dealing with aging air conditioning, heating and circulation systems that don't work well or at all because maintenance and replacement were deferred due to tight budgets. Concerns about school infrastructure are adding momentum to plans in some districts, even in colder climates, to take classes outdoors for the sake of student and teacher health.

Nationwide, an estimated 41 percent of school districts need to update or replace their heating, ventilation, and cooling systems in at least half their schools, according to a federal report issued in June. There is no evidence that the disease can spread through ventilation systems from one classroom to the next, according to Dr. Edward Nardell, a Harvard Medical School professor who specializes in airborne diseases.

The danger, Nardell said, is from ineffective systems that don't remove floating viruses and let them linger in classrooms after they are expelled in an infected person's breath, sneeze or cough. "Most schools are designed for comfort, not for infection control. So there is a danger that if you put 20 kids in a room, that if one of them has asymptomatic COVID and is infectious, you now have 19 more kids who are exposed," Nardell said.

Healthy children almost always recover from COVID, if they become ill at all, but they can pass the disease to teachers, parents, and other adults. Nardell believes schools should consider installing ultraviolet lights along with classroom ceilings, a technology used in the 1950s and earlier to combat measles, tuberculosis and other airborne diseases, and that is still used in hospitals and homeless shelters.

Viruses and bacteria are destroyed using a spectrum of UV light that is safe for humans. Manufacturers say the devices would cost $3,000 per classroom. Some, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, said one solution to air circulation problems may be teaching classes outdoors, which was done during tuberculosis and influenza outbreaks in the early 1900s, even in cold weather.

The coronavirus spreads less efficiently outdoors and students could more easily sit 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Having classes outdoors has other benefits, said Sharon Danks, CEO of Green Schoolyards America, a Berkeley, California, nonprofit that advocates for outdoor education. Children actually are less distracted and feel better emotionally when taught outdoors, she said.

"Nature has been shown to restore the ability to pay attention," she said. Several schools in the Northeast have bought large event tents like those used at outdoor weddings and plan to use them to teach outside through November.

The White River Valley Middle School in Bethel, Vermont, spent USD 50,000 on tents and another USD 20,000 on port-a-potties, hand-washing stations, and other equipment. While some schools have equipped tents with propane heaters, White River Valley Principal Owen Bradley said his students can handle the expected November daytime temperatures in the 30s (about 0 Celsius) without them.

Bradley said one upside will be an opportunity to help students better understand and appreciate nature. "We hope they value it forever and help us save the planet," he said.

Schools bringing students back this fall will require or at least strongly suggest masks, but officials say they can only be so effective during six-hour school days indoors. Air circulation is needed.

