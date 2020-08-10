Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO decries 'vast global gap' in funds needed to fight coronavirus

There is a "vast global gap" between funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and the WHO was only "10% of the way" there.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:41 IST
WHO decries 'vast global gap' in funds needed to fight coronavirus

There is a "vast global gap" between funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and the WHO was only "10% of the way" there. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 729,883​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. "The coming three months present a crucial window of opportunity to scale-up the impact of the ACT Accelerator for global impact," Tedros told a briefing in Geneva, referring to the "Access to COVID-19 Tools" initiative.

"However to exploit this window, we have to fundamentally scale up the way we are funding the ACT Accelerator and prioritise the use of new tools. There is a vast global gap between our ambition for the ACT Accelerator, and the amount of funds that have been committed." He said the WHO was only "10% of the way" to funding the billions of dollars required.

"For the vaccines alone, over $100 billion will be needed," Tedros said. This sounds like lot of money and it is. "But it’s small in comparison to the $10 trillion that have already been invested by G20 countries in fiscal stimulus to deal with the consequences of the pandemic so far."

However, he said he saw "green shoots of hope". "It is never too late to turn the pandemic around," Tedros said. The message is to "suppress, suppress, suppress".

Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said the coronavirus was simple, brutal and cruel. "It's brutal in its simplicity, it is brutal in its cruelty, but it doesn't have a brain," he said. "We have the brains... we can outsmart something that doesn't have a brain but we are not doing such a great job right now."

Ryan said that Brazil is registering 50,000-60,000 cases per day. "Brazil is sustaining a very high level of epidemic, the curve is somewhat flattened, but it's not going down and the system is under great deal of pressure. "In a situation like that, hydroxychloroquine is not a solution and not a silver bullet," he added, referring to the malaria drug which President Jair Bolsonaro has encouraged Brazilians to take against COVID-19.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

ICAR says gathering inputs from global research bodies on "mystery seeds" parcels

The governments farm research institute ICAR on Monday said it has started gathering inputs from global research bodies about mystery seeds parcels, received from unknown sources in some countries like the US. It is a serious matter. Seeds ...

Work unitedly to make Stalin CM, says DMK leader

DMK principal secretary K N Nehru on Monday asked the party cadre to unitedly work for victory in the 2021 Assembly elections and make party president M K Stalin as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a review meeting of party fun...

China supports Hong Kong's arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

China supports the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai by Hong Kong police, state media said on Monday, stressing the need to severely punish those who collude with foreign forces to endanger national security.Lai, 71, has been one of the most...

Tendukar to virtually flag off IDBI Marathon on August 15

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will virtually flag off the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on August 15, with over 6,000 runners having already registered for the event. The runners, each running in his or her own respective c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020