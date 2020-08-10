Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavier smoking may increase disease risk by 30 per cent: Study

Each cigarette smoked a day by heavier smokers may increase the risk of contracting diseases such as respiratory disorders, cancers and cardiovascular ailments by more than 30 per cent, according to a study.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:45 IST
Heavier smoking may increase disease risk by 30 per cent: Study

Each cigarette smoked a day by heavier smokers may increase the risk of contracting diseases such as respiratory disorders, cancers and cardiovascular ailments by more than 30 per cent, according to a study. The study by researchers at the University of South Australia (UniSA) links heavier smoking with 28 separate health conditions, revealing a 17-fold increase in emphysema, 8-fold increase in atherosclerosis or clogged arteries and a 6.5-fold higher incidence of lung cancer.

Light smokers on average smoke less than 10 cigarettes a day, moderate smokers 10 to 19 cigarettes a day, and 20 or more cigarettes a day is classified as heavy smoking, they said. The findings, published in the journal EClinicalMedicine, analysed hospital data and mortality statistics from more than 152,483 smokers in the UK Biobank to look how heavier smoking affects disease risks.

The risk of suffering respiratory diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases increased with each cigarette smoked per day, the researchers said. The links between heavier smoking and emphysema, heart disease, pneumonia and respiratory cancers were particularly high.

However, the researchers also found associations with many other respiratory diseases, renal failure, septicaemia, eye disorders, and complications of surgery or medical procedures. "Tobacco smoking is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide and smokers typically die 10 years earlier than non-smokers," said UniSA Professor Elina Hypponen.

"Despite a global decline in smoking over the last 20 years, an estimated 20 per cent of the world's population aged over 15 years are still smoking tobacco," Hypponen said. Several known smoking outcomes, including stroke, were not identified in the study, which only counted cases above 200 for each health condition, the researchers said.

"We only looked at how heavier smoking further affects disease risks in a group of people who are all at least past smokers, so compared to never smokers, the health effects are going to be even more notable. "Other factors, including when people start smoking or how long they have smoked, may also affect the health consequences arising from smoking," Hypponen said.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

ICAR says gathering inputs from global research bodies on "mystery seeds" parcels

The governments farm research institute ICAR on Monday said it has started gathering inputs from global research bodies about mystery seeds parcels, received from unknown sources in some countries like the US. It is a serious matter. Seeds ...

Work unitedly to make Stalin CM, says DMK leader

DMK principal secretary K N Nehru on Monday asked the party cadre to unitedly work for victory in the 2021 Assembly elections and make party president M K Stalin as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a review meeting of party fun...

China supports Hong Kong's arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

China supports the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai by Hong Kong police, state media said on Monday, stressing the need to severely punish those who collude with foreign forces to endanger national security.Lai, 71, has been one of the most...

Tendukar to virtually flag off IDBI Marathon on August 15

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will virtually flag off the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on August 15, with over 6,000 runners having already registered for the event. The runners, each running in his or her own respective c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020