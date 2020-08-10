Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls

Reuters reported in April that authorities refrained from announcing the spread of the coronavirus in Iran out of concern that it would unsettle the public ahead of parliamentary elections on Feb. and the celebrations for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from COVID-19 in the Middle East, with 18,616 dead and 328,844 infected cases.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:05 IST
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Iran shut down a newspaper on Monday after it quoted a former member of the national coronavirus taskforce as saying the country's tolls from the epidemic could be 20 times higher than official figures, state news agency IRNA reported. "The Jahan-e Sanat newspaper was shut down today for publishing an interview on Sunday," the newspaper's editor-in-chief, Mohammadreza Saadi, told IRNA.

On Sunday, the newspaper published an interview with Mohammadreza Mahboubfar, in which he said: "The figures announced by the officials on coronavirus cases and deaths account for only 5% of the country's real tolls". Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari rejected Mahboubfar's remarks and said he was not a member of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce, according to IRNA.

It was not clear if she meant he had never been a member of the body, as claimed by the newspaper. Mahboubfar, an epidemiologist, told the newspaper that authorities had detected the coronavirus in January, while Iran announced its first infections and two deaths from the virus on Feb. 19.

"There was no transparent flow of information...The government only provided engineered figures...over concerns about (its impact) on the election and the commemorations of the revolution anniversary," Mahboubfar told the daily. Reuters reported in April that authorities refrained from announcing the spread of the coronavirus in Iran out of concern that it would unsettle the public ahead of parliamentary elections on Feb. and the celebrations for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from COVID-19 in the Middle East, with 18,616 dead and 328,844 infected cases. Some experts and lawmakers have doubted the accuracy of Iran's official coronavirus tolls. A report by the Iranian parliament's research centre in April suggested that the coronavirus tolls might be almost twice as many as those announced by the health ministry.

It said Iran's official coronavirus figures were based only on the number of deaths in hospitals and those who had already tested positive for the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Floods: Karnataka seeks Rs 4,000 cr special assistance from

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore to handle the flood situation in the state, where the death toll has reached 14. As per the ...

Xiaomi has once again made the Fortune Global 500 list for 2020

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has made it to the Fortune Global 500 list of the worlds biggest corporations in terms of revenue and net profit for the second consecutive year, marking up 46 spots to 422nd from 468th in the previous year, ...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Kubo joins Villarreal on loan

Villarreal have signed Japanese playmaker Takefusa Kubo on loan from Real Madrid for next season, the La Liga club said on Monday. Kubo, 19, impressed last season in his debut campaign in the top-flight on loan at Real Mallorca although was...

Blast destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, 5 trapped - firefighters

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others were trapped, firefighters said.Photos from the scene showed a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020