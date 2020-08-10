Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief points to ‘green shoots of hope’ in COVID-19 pandemic

Although COVID-19 cases are on track to hit 20 million worldwide this week, and 750,000 deaths, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has pointed to “green shoots of hope” amidst the global crisis, while urging both governments and people everywhere to work harder to suppress the new coronavirus.

UN News | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:45 IST
WHO chief points to ‘green shoots of hope’ in COVID-19 pandemic
Tedros underlined two elements for addressing the pandemic effectively, namely that “leaders must step up to take action and citizens need to embrace new measures.” Image Credit: ANI

"I know many of you are grieving and that this is a difficult moment for the world", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, in his latest briefing to journalists.

"But I want to be clear, there are green shoots of hope and no matter where a country, a region, a city or a town is – it's never too late to turn the outbreak around."

Action by leaders and citizens

Tedros underlined two elements for addressing the pandemic effectively, namely that "leaders must step up to take action and citizens need to embrace new measures."

He praised New Zealand as a "global exemplar" in the pandemic. This weekend the country celebrated 100 days with no community transmission of the virus, while Prime Minister Jacinda Adern has also stressed the need to remain cautious.

"Rwanda's progress is due to a similar combination of strong leadership, universal health coverage, well-supported health workers and clear public health communications", he added.

The UN's top official also commended nations in Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific, which took early action to suppress the virus.

Countries such as France, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom, which faced major outbreaks, also were able to suppress the virus to a significant extent, after taking action.

Strong, precise measures

Throughout the pandemic, WHO has been recommending actions such as rapid case identification, contact tracing, physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent hand washing.

Tedros said countries facing new spikes of the disease "are now using all the tools at their disposal".

He cited recent stay-at-home measures implemented in the UK, as well as France's decision on the compulsory use of masks in busy outdoor spaces in Paris.

"Strong and precise measures like these, in combination with utilising every tool at our disposal, are key to preventing any resurgence in disease and allowing societies to be reopened safely", he said. "And even in countries where transmission is intense, it can be brought under control by applying an all of government, all of the social response."

'Suppress, suppress, suppress'

The WHO chief stressed that virus suppression is crucial for societies to re-open safely, including for students to return to school.

"My message is crystal clear: suppress, suppress, suppress the virus. If we suppress the virus effectively, we can safely open up societies," he said.

Support to Lebanon

WHO has underlined its support to Lebanon following the devastating explosion last week that destroyed large parts of the capital, Beirut, leaving more than 200 dead according to news reports on Monday, more than 6,000 injured, and hundreds of thousands homeless.

WHO has issued a $76 million appeal for Lebanon, while staff are on the ground working alongside Lebanese and other UN partners to assess the

impact on the health sector.

The agency is shipping $1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) items, to supplement COVID-19 and humanitarian supplies destroyed by the blast.

"We are also working closely with national health authorities to enhance trauma care, including through the deployment and coordination of qualified emergency medical teams," Tedros told journalists.

"We're also mitigating the COVID-19 impact, addressing psychosocial needs and facilitating the rapid restoration of damaged health facilities."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweet butter to Rabri, lip-smacking treats to prepare on Janmashtami

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on the eighth day or the Ashtami of the holy month of Shravana, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is observed with much spiritual fervour every year. While homes are decked up wi...

Geothermal springs in Himalayas release large amount of carbon dioxide: Study

The Himalayas host hundreds of geothermal springs and they release a huge amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, according to a study by the scientists of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology WIHG. The scientists at the WIGH, a Deh...

Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it at Amazon

HIGHLIGHTFlexible Dual-Curved DisplayWear OS by GoogleUp to 21-Day Battery LifeWorkout and Health TrackingOppos first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features ...

Police clash with protesters in Belarusian capital -Reuters witness

Belarusian police clashed with protesters in Minsk for the second evening in a row on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide victory in a contested election, a Reuters witness said.Police were seen dragging protesters o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020