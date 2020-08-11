Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop for first time in four weeks

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16% to about 7,200 people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks of increases, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports. The rate of community spread in Florida, California and Tennessee remained high, but they all reported fewer cases than in the previous week, according to the Reuters tally.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 01:36 IST
GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop for first time in four weeks

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16% to about 7,200 people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks of increases, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports. The country posted more than 376,000 new COVID-19 cases for the week ended August 9, or an average of roughly 53,000 per day. New cases have now fallen for three straight weeks, though the United States still accounts for a quarter of the global total of 20 million cases.

Last week's decline in new cases came largely from recent hot spots. For instance, new cases in Arizona fell by more than 48% in the last week, and on Aug. 9 the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases for the first time since June 29. The rate of community spread in Florida, California and Tennessee remained high, but they all reported fewer cases than in the previous week, according to the Reuters tally. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive)

Hawaii had kept the virus at bay for most of the summer, but new cases more than doubled last week to over 1,200. On August 6, Hawaii Governor David Ige said he would reinstate inter-island travel restrictions that require people to quarantine for 14 days. In South Dakota, new cases increased for the third straight week. More than 100,000 motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to travel from all over the country to attend an annual rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, which began on Aug. 7.

Nationally, the share of all tests that came back positive for the novel coronavirus held steady at 8%, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak. Mississippi and Texas had the highest positive rates in the country at 21%. Only 15 states reported a positive rate under 5%, which is the threshold that the World Health Organization considers concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

(Graphic by Chris Canipe in Kansas City, Missouri; Editing by Tiffany Wu)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says he is not optimistic China will rethink its position on Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he is not optimistic that China will rethink its position on Hong Kong, particularly after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs new national security law.Pompeo told the Co...

COVID SCIENCE-A cheaper saliva test seeks FDA approval; stroke risks in younger patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New saliva test for COVID-19 avoids supply chain shortage...

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife receives threat for congratulatory messages on Ram temple bhoomi pujan

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of India cricketer Mohammed Shami, has received death, as well as rape threats from unknown people for sharing congratulatory messages on Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on her social networking sites, a p...

Mets RHP Stroman opts out of 2020 season

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman has elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Stroman, 29, becomes the second Mets player to opt out during this season due to COVID-19 concerns, joining out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020