Australia's Victoria reports 331 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Australia's Victoria reports 331 new coronavirus cases, 19 deathsReuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-08-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 04:48 IST
Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Tuesday reported 19 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 331 new cases. The state reported 322 infections and 19 deaths, its biggest one-day rise in casualties, a day earlier.
Victoria last week began a six-week total lockdown, closing down shops and businesses to contain a second wave of infections requiring its five million residents to stay home.