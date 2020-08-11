Left Menu
Immunology, vaccine research centre to be set up in Bengaluru: K'taka Deputy CM

Keeping in mind the importance of immunology in the future, Karnataka is very keen to establish an Immunology and Vaccine Research Centre in Bengaluru in collaboration with the Emory Vaccine Centre of Atlanta University, said the Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-08-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 06:21 IST
Immunology, vaccine research centre to be set up in Bengaluru: K'taka Deputy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in mind the importance of immunology in the future, Karnataka is very keen to establish an Immunology and Vaccine Research Centre in Bengaluru in collaboration with the Emory Vaccine Centre of Atlanta University, said the Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. He was speaking in a webinar meeting held on Monday with the director of Emory vaccine centre Dr, Rafi Ahammad.

"Immunology is going to be the prospective area in the near future. Vaccines, infectious diseases, cancer research, etc all these boil down ultimately to immunology. The results of researches done now in the field of immunology will be the solutions to the problems of the coming days. Hence, investments done in this area are going to fetch fruitful results," Narayan explained. The entire world is pondering about immunology and effective vaccine at this juncture. The decision to set up an immunology and vaccine research center is very conducive in view of the present situation, he opined.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is also very keen on novel ways of COVID 19 diagnostic tests. Stating that the state needs to be focused on research in the development of vaccines, clinical trials, and translation of research studies to the benefit of the larger society, he said: "There are at least not less than 20 institutions of national eminence which are being engaged in vaccine development activities. All these will be integrated and the government is ready to support through policy implementation. The rigid restrictions which were in place earlier with regard to clinical trials are now being relaxed."

Dr Rafi Ahammad, the director of the Emory vaccine center of Atlanta, said that the Emory vaccine centre has developed a highly specified and sensitive rapid test for COVID-19. This method has been adopted by hospitals in Atlanta, effectively and successfully. Plasma therapy, human molecular antibodies development are the other areas in which Emory center has been engaged, he further said. He also said the center would come out with a specific proposal of collaboration to submit for the government of Karnataka.

A couple of vaccines for COVID 19 may get the provisional license in about 6-8 months said Dr.Rafi Ahammad, the director of the Emory vaccine center of Atlanta. "At present, clinical trials with respect to three vaccines of COVID-19 are at the forefront. Among these two trails are in the third stage. The vaccines need to be trialed on 30,000 patients. The evaluation process is being carried out. If the efficacy of these vaccines is found to be more than 50% they may get a provisional license," he said. (ANI)

