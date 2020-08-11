Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: order on pre-existing conditions a 'double safety net' despite Obamacare law

The Affordable Care Act, Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, prohibited insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. Trump, a Republican, has sought to dismantle that law, known as Obamacare.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:09 IST
Trump: order on pre-existing conditions a 'double safety net' despite Obamacare law

President Donald Trump said on Monday an executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover patients with pre-existing conditions would emphasize Republican support for the practice even though it is already part of existing law.

Trump said on Friday he planned to pursue such an order in the coming weeks. The Affordable Care Act, Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, prohibited insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Trump, a Republican, has sought to dismantle that law, known as Obamacare. Asked on Monday why he needed an executive order to mandate something that is already legally required, Trump said it would provide "a double safety net" and would "let people know that the Republicans are totally, strongly in favor of ... taking care of people with pre-existing conditions."

Republicans opposed Obamacare as a whole, but the provision to cover pre-existing conditions has proven very popular with Americans. Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court in June to invalidate the Obamacare law.

Democrats took over the House of Representatives after the 2018 midterm congressional elections in large part by emphasizing their commitment to preserve the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have sought to scrap Obamacare and Trump has promised an alternative but never produced one.

He said on Monday that an executive order would send a signal about his party's position. "It's a second platform. We have: Pre-existing conditions will be taken care of 100 percent by Republicans and the Republican Party," Trump said.

The president has faced criticism for governing through executive order rather than agreeing legislation with the U.S. Congress. Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in polls ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, thanks in part to voters' dissatisfaction with his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden has condemned Trump for working to gut Obamacare, accusing him of threatening healthcare protections for millions of Americans in the midst of the pandemic. (Additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Jones, Goodrum lead hot Tigers past White Sox

JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Jones homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run sevent...

US announces 100 MHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G

The US Department of Defence on Monday announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum would be made available for commercial 5G deployment. With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, 5G will impro...

Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks werent supposed to reach the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights werent expected to be the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Both teams pulled off upsets in the qualifying series...

Scientists, engineers from India, US can widen research under special technology fund: Indian Ambassador

Scientists and engineers from India and the US can widen their opportunities for research under the COVID-19 Virtual Networks that is being developed as part of the India-US Science and Technology Endowment FundIUSTEF, Indian Ambassador Tar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020