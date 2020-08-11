Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK job losses hit decade-high, worse seen ahead

The number of people in work in Britain has suffered the biggest drop since 2009 and signs are growing that the coronavirus will take a heavier toll on the labour market as the government winds down its huge job-protection scheme. Led by a record plunge in the self-employed, 220,000 fewer people were working in the three months through June, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:06 IST
UK job losses hit decade-high, worse seen ahead
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of people in work in Britain has suffered the biggest drop since 2009 and signs are growing that the coronavirus will take a heavier toll on the labour market as the government winds down its huge job-protection scheme.

Led by a record plunge in the self-employed, 220,000 fewer people were working in the three months through June, official figures showed on Tuesday. Separate tax data for July showed that the number of staff on company payrolls had fallen by 730,000 since March, sounding the alarm about a potentially much bigger rise in joblessness.

Mounting job losses are expected as Britain winds down its job-retention scheme, which has covered around one in three private-sector jobs. It is due to close at the end of October. "A real concern is that this is just the first wave of bad news for the jobs market," said Gerwyn Davies, senior labour market adviser at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development.

"The fact that reduced hiring rather than increased firing of permanent staff is the main cause of the jobs slowdown to date bodes ill for the coming months if more employers turn to redundancies as a last resort." Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government's support programmes were working but job losses were inevitable.

"I've always been clear that we can't protect every job, but ... we have a clear plan to protect, support and create jobs to ensure that nobody is left without hope," he said. A string of companies plan layoffs, ranging from British Airways and London's Evening Standard newspaper to retailers WH Smith and Selfridges.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly held at 3.9%. But that reflected more people who had given up looking for work and therefore were not considered unemployed, and 300,000 people who said they were working but getting no pay, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise to 4.2%. Last week, the Bank of England forecast the jobless rate would hit 7.5% at the end of this year.

BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told The Times the central bank still had "significant headroom" to ramp up its huge bond-buying stimulus programme again if needed. The ONS is expected to announce on Wednesday that Britain's economy has fallen into a recession with a 21% slump in the size of the economy in the second quarter.

Tuesday's figures showed the number of self-employed people fell by a record amount in the three months to June, led by older workers. The number of employees rose - something the ONS said was partly accounted for by workers reclassifying themselves as employed. The number of people claiming universal credit - a benefit for those on low pay as well as the unemployed - rose to 2.689 million in July, leaping by 117% from March.

Pay fell by the most in more than 10 years in the April-June period, down 1.2%, reflecting how workers on the job retention scheme receive 80% of their salary. Excluding bonuses, pay fell for the first time since records began in 2001. However, there was a small increase in job vacancies in the three months to July as small businesses took on staff to meet coronavirus guidelines, the ONS said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon

The World Food Programme WFP will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Lebanon after last weeks blast at Beiruts port destroyed its only silo with all the private stocks held there, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.The U.N. Office fo...

U.S. appeals court to rehear ex-Trump aide Flynn's bid to end criminal case

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether a federal judge is obligated to honor the Trump administrations request to drop the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.The hear...

Rs 1-lakh cr Agri Infra Fund to be crucial in enhancing farm sector share in GDP: Farmers' body

The Rs 1-lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund launched by the government will be crucial in enhancing contribution of the agriculture sector to the countrys GDP, especially at a time when it is expected to add to economic stability am...

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020