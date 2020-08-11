Committee expresses condolences to families of healthcare workers

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the healthcare workers, who lost their lives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No words can describe the loss of a loved one. My deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost those that are dear to their hearts. The country has lost soldiers who have been at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic," Dhlomo said.

He also wished those who are hospitalised and in quarantine sites a speedy recovery.

Dhlomo said healthcare workers undertake the work of caring for those with COVID-19, despite the risky circumstances under which they work.

"The oath and pledges that they took in front of God keep them through all the difficult work situations. We are greatly indebted to them as a country," Dhlomo said.

He acknowledged those who have passed away due to COVID-19.

"The healthcare sector, both public and private, has suffered an immeasurable loss in the last few weeks by the loss of the following medical doctors: Professor Rita Ramjee, Professor Solomon Elias Levin, Professor Joel Matsipa, Professor Eric Rosen, Professor Nancy Shipalana, Professor Bernard Jansen Van Rensburg, Professor Vinesh Pillay, Professor Martin Marivate, Professor Anton Stoltz, Dr Elizabeth-Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni and Professor Lungile Pepeta," Dhlomo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)