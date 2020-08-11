UK PM Johnson warns: there will be bumpy months ahead

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that there will be bumpy months ahead after unemployment data showed that UK job losses hit a decade-high.

"We always knew that this was going to be a very tough time for people losing their jobs," Johnson told reporters when asked about the data. "Clearly there are going to be bumpy months ahead and a long long way to go."

Data showed the number of people in work in Britain has suffered the biggest drop since 2009 and signs are growing that the coronavirus will take a heavier toll on the labour market as the government winds down its huge job-protection scheme.