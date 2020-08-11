NCH approves establishment of NEMSAS for COVID-19 response: Dr Ehanire

The HMH Dr E. Osagie Ehanire while speaking at the PTF COVID-19 media briefing stated that the National Council on Health (NCH) has approved the establishment of the National Emergency Medical Service & Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

"The NCH which is also the highest policy-making body on health-related matters in Nigeria, held a virtual meeting last week Thursday, where they revised & approved the guidelines for administration, disbursement & monitoring of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund".

"Our focus is still to reduce fatality to less than 1%, not only with preventive measures but also with a strategy that encourages citizens to report early for treatment & for hospitals to attend to all patients in distress".

"The other measure is the activation of ambulance services to move patients to COVID-19 treatment centres.

This strategy worked well in Kano. All states should prepare to set up the system as we provide guidance".

"There is a need to prepare for societal changes that will arise as the economy reopens with increased transportation, trade & human interaction, including the possible reopening of air travel".

"The continuity of normal health services, capacity building of health workers & their protection with PPEs, are the most critical activities.

We must make efforts to balance the benefits of a reactivated economy with the need to keep citizens safe" - Dr E. Osagie Ehanire.

(With Inputs from APO)