Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCH approves establishment of NEMSAS for COVID-19 response: Dr Ehanire

"The NCH which is also the highest policy-making body on health-related matters in Nigeria, held a virtual meeting last week Thursday, where they revised & approved the guidelines for administration, disbursement & monitoring of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:49 IST
NCH approves establishment of NEMSAS for COVID-19 response: Dr Ehanire
We must make efforts to balance the benefits of a reactivated economy with the need to keep citizens safe" - Dr E. Osagie Ehanire. Image Credit: Twitter(@Fmohnigeria)

The HMH Dr E. Osagie Ehanire while speaking at the PTF COVID-19 media briefing stated that the National Council on Health (NCH) has approved the establishment of the National Emergency Medical Service & Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

"The NCH which is also the highest policy-making body on health-related matters in Nigeria, held a virtual meeting last week Thursday, where they revised & approved the guidelines for administration, disbursement & monitoring of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund".

"Our focus is still to reduce fatality to less than 1%, not only with preventive measures but also with a strategy that encourages citizens to report early for treatment & for hospitals to attend to all patients in distress".

"The other measure is the activation of ambulance services to move patients to COVID-19 treatment centres.

This strategy worked well in Kano. All states should prepare to set up the system as we provide guidance".

"There is a need to prepare for societal changes that will arise as the economy reopens with increased transportation, trade & human interaction, including the possible reopening of air travel".

"The continuity of normal health services, capacity building of health workers & their protection with PPEs, are the most critical activities.

We must make efforts to balance the benefits of a reactivated economy with the need to keep citizens safe" - Dr E. Osagie Ehanire.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

'Not sure': Ross Taylor on him playing T20 WC 2021

New Zealands middle-order batsman Ross Taylor has said that he is not sure whether he will be able to play the T20 World Cup 2021 in India. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played this year in Australia, but it has been postponed to 2022 ...

Google turns Android phones into earthquake sensors; California to get alerts

Alphabet Incs Googles Android phones on Tuesday started detecting earthquakes around the world to provide data that could eventually give billions of users precious seconds of warning of a tremor nearby, with an alerting feature first rolli...

All 9 museums for tribal freedom fighters will be ready by 2022-end: Govt

The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said all nine museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters will be completed by the end of 2022. Out of the nine museums sanctioned for tribal freedom fighters, two are nearing completion and the rest ...

Centre should bring ordinance to ensure MSP for crop purchases outside mandi: Hooda

The Centre should bring an ordinance making a provision that crop purchase of farmers made outside the mandi system will be at the minimum support price MSP or above, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Tuesday. Hood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020