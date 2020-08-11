NCH approves establishment of NEMSAS for COVID-19 response: Dr Ehanire
"The NCH which is also the highest policy-making body on health-related matters in Nigeria, held a virtual meeting last week Thursday, where they revised & approved the guidelines for administration, disbursement & monitoring of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund".Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:49 IST
The HMH Dr E. Osagie Ehanire while speaking at the PTF COVID-19 media briefing stated that the National Council on Health (NCH) has approved the establishment of the National Emergency Medical Service & Ambulance System (NEMSAS).
"The NCH which is also the highest policy-making body on health-related matters in Nigeria, held a virtual meeting last week Thursday, where they revised & approved the guidelines for administration, disbursement & monitoring of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund".
"Our focus is still to reduce fatality to less than 1%, not only with preventive measures but also with a strategy that encourages citizens to report early for treatment & for hospitals to attend to all patients in distress".
"The other measure is the activation of ambulance services to move patients to COVID-19 treatment centres.
This strategy worked well in Kano. All states should prepare to set up the system as we provide guidance".
"There is a need to prepare for societal changes that will arise as the economy reopens with increased transportation, trade & human interaction, including the possible reopening of air travel".
"The continuity of normal health services, capacity building of health workers & their protection with PPEs, are the most critical activities.
We must make efforts to balance the benefits of a reactivated economy with the need to keep citizens safe" - Dr E. Osagie Ehanire.
(With Inputs from APO)
ALSO READ
Govt approves $2.53m grant to deliver RSA's services to COVID-19 veterans
Emirates to cover COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs
Number of active COVID-19 cases in country stands at 4,85,114, while 9,17,567 people have recovered: Union Health Ministry.
34 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andamans; count rises to 324
6 more COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar