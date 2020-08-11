FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting alarm among experts over lack of full trial data. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* New cases in the Netherlands jumped 55% over the past week compared to a week earlier, continuing the rapid increase seen since the easing of lockdown measures last month. * Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Scottish Premiership soccer matches were postponed after players broke quarantine rules.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump will be briefed on U.S. vaccine efforts later on Tuesday and will likely give a public update, following Russia's vaccine approval.

* U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, visiting Taiwan, attacked China's response to the pandemic and said that if such an outbreak had emerged in Taiwan or the United States it could have been "snuffed out easily". * The future of the Canadian finance minister appeared uncertain after a newspaper said he had clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over how much Ottawa was spending to tackle the outbreak.

* Angry residents in Peru's Andean and Amazon regions have attacked three mining and oil sector firms in the last week, as a second wave of infections hits. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippine president lauded Russia's efforts to develop a vaccine and is willing to personally participate in trials. * New Zealand shut down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases were discovered, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days.

* Bhutan ordered its first nationwide lockdown after a returning resident tested positive after being discharged from quarantine. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran shut down a newspaper after it quoted a former member of the national coronavirus task force as saying the country's tolls from the epidemic could be 20 times higher than official figures. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd launched a late-stage human trial in Indonesia for a vaccine candidate that it is developing with Indonesian state-owned peer Bio Farma. * Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc started an early-stage trial on its vaccine candidate, with results expected in the fourth quarter.

* Mexico will conduct late-stage clinical trials for vaccines in development by Johnson & Johnson and two Chinese companies. * South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd received Indian regulatory approval to test its anti-parasitic niclosamide drug to treat COVID-19 patients in an early-stage human trial.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Futures for the U.S. S&P Global index hit a record high and world stocks rose to new 5-1/2 month peaks, lifted by bets on a U.S. fiscal stimulus package and calm on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic front before a crucial round of trade talks.

* The number of people in work in Britain has suffered the biggest drop since 2009 and signs are growing that the coronavirus will take a heavier toll on the labor market. * New bank lending in China fell more than expected in July, but broad credit and liquidity growth quickened as the central bank sought to support a gradual economic recovery.