75 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh; infection tally at 1,670

Chandigarh reported 75 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 1,670 in the Union territory An 81-year-old woman succumbed to the infection on Monday. Eleven patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding 1,015 people have been cured so far.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:03 IST
Chandigarh reported 75 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 1,670 in the Union territory.

An 81-year-old woman succumbed to the infection on Monday. She had a history of heart disease, a medical bulletin said. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the common capital of Punjab and Haryana stands at 26. The fresh cases were detected in sectors 11, 18, 19, 20, 32, 40, 41, 42 and 46, Manimajra, Dhanas, Burail among other areas. Eleven patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding 1,015 people have been cured so far. A total of 18,625 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 16,865 tested negative, while reports in 87 cases are awaited, it said. There are 628 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, the bulletin added.

