Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico to conduct trials for China, US COVID-19 vaccines, eyes production

Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their vaccine production in the country, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Mexico has signed memorandums of understanding with Johnson & Johnson, along with Chinese companies CanSino Biologics Inc and Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd , Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at news conference.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:07 IST
Mexico to conduct trials for China, US COVID-19 vaccines, eyes production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their vaccine production in the country, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Mexico has signed memorandums of understanding with Johnson & Johnson, along with Chinese companies CanSino Biologics Inc and Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd , Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at news conference. Ebrard said the trials would start between September and January, depending on approval from Mexico's food and drug agency.

He said the goal to secure access to the drugs for Mexico, highlighting growing anxiety and "vaccine diplomacy" around the world as developing countries jostle to get timely access to treatments and vaccines. "This is what worries President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador, that we have it on time," Ebrard said.

The foreign ministry said CanSino and Walvax were interested in producing an eventual vaccine in Mexico for delivery to the Latin American market. More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 25 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization.

Russia is the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, which it named "Sputnik V" for foreign markets, an official said on Tuesday. Mexico has already lobbied in world forums, including at the G20 group of nations and the United Nations, to secure equitable access for an eventual vaccine.

Several other emerging markets in Asia and the Middle East have followed a similar strategy, consultancy Oxford Business Group highlighted in a report on Tuesday. Large-scale, phase three human testing for the J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' candidate could start in the second half of September, the company has previously said.

Johnson & Johnson kicked off early U.S. human safety trials in July after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing vaccine candidate offered strong protection in a single dose. Walvax's experimental vaccine is currently under early testing at a Chinese military research institute.

CanSino Biologics' vaccine candidate is already in clinical trials. The company is also collaborating with Canada's National Research Council to "pave the way" for future trials in Canada, the research council in May. Latin America's second largest economy has suffered more than 50,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to official data, making it the third country with the most deaths globally.

It ranks 13th adjusted for deaths per capita, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing: No orders, more cancellations for grounded 737 Max

Boeing sold no airline planes and customers canceled orders for 43 of its 737 Max jet last month as the aircraft maker continued to struggle with both the pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the Max after two deadly crashes. Still, the ca...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks path to Oregon redistricting ballot measure

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that had opened the door to a ballot measure in Oregon to create an independent commission to redraw electoral district lines in the state. The justices granted a re...

Facebook removes 7 mln posts for sharing false information on coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it removed 7 million posts in the second quarter for sharing false information about the novel coronavirus, including content that promoted fake preventative measures and exaggerated cures.Facebook released the ...

EU raps Belarus over election violence, says may take measures

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned what he called disproportionate violence by Belarus authorities against protesters following Sundays presidential election and said the EU could take unspecified measure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020