Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Pumas squad announced as training restarts in Argentina

Argentina is allowing rugby training to restart after a five-month hiatus and a Pumas squad of 46 home-based players has been called up to prepare for the Rugby Championship, which will take place in November and December.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:11 IST
Rugby-Pumas squad announced as training restarts in Argentina

Argentina is allowing rugby training to restart after a five-month hiatus and a Pumas squad of 46 home-based players has been called up to prepare for the Rugby Championship, which will take place in November and December. Rugby was suspended in Argentina in mid March due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said the players can restart training on Thursday in small groups at their training ground in Buenos Aires.

Argentina has recorded more than 250,000 COVID-19 cases, with 5,004 deaths so far. All the players will be tested for COVID-19 before joining up and temperature tests will be taken daily thereafter.

The squad includes a number of uncapped players as well as seasoned internationals such as backs Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni, and Matias Orlando, who will be leaving for clubs abroad after the Rugby Championship. The Jaguares Super Rugby team released all of their top players last month because they could no longer afford their salaries due to the chaos wrought by the pandemic.

European-based players, including former skipper Agustin Creevy and flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, will be considered for a call up by Pumas coach Mario Ledesma at a later date, the UAR said. The Rugby Championship, the annual test tournament for southern hemisphere nations Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, is usually played on a home and away basis.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, governing body SANZAAR is working on plans to play all the matches in one centralised location, probably New Zealand, during the Nov 7- Dec 12 international window.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Razorpay launches Payment Buttons for SMEs - No Developer Support Needed

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 12 ANINewsVoir Empowering Startups to accept payments on their own website, Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, on Tuesday launched Payment Buttons. Payment button enables businesses a...

Five killed as bus catches fire in Karnataka

At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Benglauru bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning. Five pe...

NHL roundup: Lightning edge Jackets in 5th OT

Brayden Points goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto. At 1027 of the ...

Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as running mate

Joe Biden has picked Indian-origin Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate, recognising the crucial role Black voters could play in his determined bid to defeat President Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November. By n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020