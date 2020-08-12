Malawi: Lilongwe's mayor orders closure of KFC over hygiene concerns

Malawi's Lilongwe City Council Mayor Councillor Juliana Kaduya, has ordered the closure of Lilongwe fast-food giant KFC over hygiene concerns, according to a news report by Nyasa Times.

Mayor Kaduya paid a surprise visit to the KFC restaurant where she found some waste disposal malpractice. "We are demanding that you close this place till other matters bordering on hygiene is resolved," said Kaduya.

Kaduya said the unhygienic behavior at the chicken restaurant has the potential to transmit different waterborne diseases within the City.

The Mayor said what she had seen was disgusting.

She said, "They need to clean their act up." Meanwhile, Kaduya has said that she will be carrying more visits and instruct more closure of the premises until all is rectified.

This is the second time that KFC has been forced to close failure to adhere to proper waste management disposal and hygiene practices. A similar incident occurred last year when the Lilongwe City Council inspected the place and further instructed for temporary closure.