Four private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Goa: CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:30 IST
Four private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Goa: CM

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in Goa, four private hospitals in the coastal state have agreed to treat patients, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. These hospitals would be in addition to the existing two COVID-19 hospitals set up by the state government.

"One of the two state-run hospitals has become functional at Ponda town in North Goa. We have shifted 27 patients in the new facility," he said. A COVID-19 hospital in Margao is already functional.

The chief minister also said that industries had set up four COVID care centres with the help of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Goa's COVID-19 case tally stood at 9,444 as on August 11, the state health department had said.

