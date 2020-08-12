Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:07 IST
Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: Flicker

Jordan will close its land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a rise in COVID-19 cases coming from its northern neighbour, officials said on Wednesday. The interior minister's decision to close the Jaber crossing, a main gateway of goods from Lebanon and Syria to the Gulf, will come into effect on Thursday morning.

The move, which also puts officials working at the crossing under quarantine, comes after 12 cases were reported on Wednesday in addition to 13 on Tuesday in the first such surge for several weeks. Jordan's other land crossings, with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories, are only open for commercial goods since the lockdown in March to stem the pandemic.

Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Wednesday the rise was a "source of concern" and officials have said most cases came from truck drivers arriving from Syria, where NGOs say a significant rise in cases has been recorded by humanitarian workers. The government said this week it will make wearing a face mask compulsory as of Saturday after widespread floating of rules, and it will impose hefty fines on violators.

With the new surge, closing hours for shops and movement were again restricted to 11 p.m. under a curfew that was curtailed with the country's return to normality in the last two months Jordan has withstood the COVID-19 pandemic better than most of its neighhours, taking early steps to restrict the mobility of its 10 million people, sealing its borders, and imposing a state of emergency and a night curfew.

The government in June lifted remaining restrictions on most activities, including reopening hotels and cafes. Schools remain closed however, and weddings and conferences not permitted. Earlier this month the kingdom also postponed a resumption of international flight services with fears an influx of passengers would bring with it many cases.

Fears of a surge are delaying reopening the crossing with Saudi Arabia to allow tens of thousands of Jordanians resident in the Gulf who have lost jobs to return home by car. Jordan has recorded 1,308 cases with eleven deaths.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary commits to air defence missiles from Raytheon in $1 bln deal

Hungary on Wednesday signed a declaration of intent to buy air defence missiles from U.S. arms manufacturer Raytheon Technologies, Hungarian state news agency MTI reported, citing the defence minister.The deal, worth about 1 billion, will b...

Nepal's Ambassador to India wishes speedy recovery to former president Pranab Mukherjee

Nepals Ambassador to India, Nilamber Acharya, on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and is currently in a hospital here. Wish and pray for a speedy recovery ...

Russian ministry provides money to pay World Athletics fine

The Russian Sports Ministry has provided funds for the national track and field federation to pay off a fine to World Athletics and escape expulsion from the governing body, the ministry said Wednesday. The federation, known as RusAF, is fa...

Rugby-Premiership clubs to support fight against racism as season restarts

All 12 top-flight clubs will take a stand against racism with different gestures as Premiership Rugby on Wednesday committed itself to making the sport more diverse and inclusive. Harlequins, Leicester and Wasps players will take a knee to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020