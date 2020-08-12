Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 5,119,711 coronavirus cases

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 5,119,711 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 55,540 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,244 to 163,651.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

