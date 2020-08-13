Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks

The fresh outbreak in Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, forced authorities to last week impose a night curfew tighten restrictions on people's daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close. Neighbouring New South Wales state is also on alert, having reported daily new infections in the teens for the past several weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 05:32 IST
Australia reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in an Australian hot spot slowed on Thursday, officials reported, raising hopes a second wave of the coronavirus is being brought under control. Victoria state logged 278 new daily infections, down from 410 a day earlier and the lowest single-day rise in more than three weeks.

The state, home to the city of Melbourne which has been the epicentre of the latest outbreak, also recorded eight deaths over the past 24 hours. Victoria had reported 21 deaths on Wednesday, marking Australia's deadliest day of the pandemic so far. The fresh outbreak in Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, forced authorities to last week impose a night curfew tighten restrictions on people's daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.

Neighbouring New South Wales state is also on alert, having reported daily new infections in the teens for the past several weeks. Officials warned that a failure by people there to observe social distancing guidelines could fuel community transmission, as they scrambled to trace several clusters.

"People only have to look across the border into Victoria to see what happens when people don't adhere to the physical distancing restrictions," Michael Kidd, national Deputy Chief Medical Officer, told Australian Broadcasting Corp television. "We could have in New South Wales the same sort of consequences that we're seeing in Victoria." NSW was yet to report daily case and fatality figures for Thursday. The virus has been effectively eliminated in Australia's other states and territories.

Australia has recorded just over 22,000 cases and 352 deaths since the pandemic began.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands in Belarus decry president's reelection as rigged

Thousands of protesters rallied in Belarus capital and other cities for a fourth straight night Wednesday, decrying an election they say was rigged to extend the 26-year rule of the countrys authoritarian leader and the crackdown on subsequ...

23 companies attend Railways' meet for running private trains

A total of 23 companies, including some PSUs shown interest in operating private trains in the country as they participated in the second pre-application conference for Public-Private Partnership PPP in passenger trains project organised by...

Belarus: UN rights chief condemns violence against protesters, calls for grievances to be heard

Following the announcement by the authorities of the preliminary results from Sundays presidential election, immediately questioned by opposition parties, largely peaceful protests erupted throughout Belarus, prompting a heavy crackdown by ...

Harris promises jobs, fight climate change and affordable care act as part of Biden administration

Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic partys vice-presidential nominee, has said once elected the Joe Biden administration will create millions of jobs, fight climate change and build an affordable care act among various other strong in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020