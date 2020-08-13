Left Menu
The Korean women's golf tour (KLPGA) has lost another event due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the KG·Edaily Ladies Open dropped from the schedule after both title sponsors pulled out, Yonhap news agency reported.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:04 IST
Golf-KLPGA cancels fourth event as sponsors withdraw amid pandemic - Yonhap

The Korean women's golf tour (KLPGA) has lost another event due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the KG·Edaily Ladies Open dropped from the schedule after both title sponsors pulled out, Yonhap news agency reported. The event, which had been scheduled for Sept. 4-6, is the fourth on the tour to be cancelled.

The HighOne Resort Ladies Open (Aug. 20-23), the Hanwha Classic (Aug. 27-30) and the All for You Renoma Championship (Sept. 10-13) were all scrapped last month after sponsors withdrew, Yonhap said. The season began last December with an event in Vietnam but was shut down due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. It returned in May with a major, the KLPGA Championship.

The remainder of the schedule has two tournaments in September, four in October and two in November. South Korea on Thursday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, including 47 local infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

