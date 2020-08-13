Hong Kong reports 69 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Hong Kong reports 69 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay highReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:09 IST
Hong Kong reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 65 were locally transmitted, as authorities cautioned the global financial hub still faced a critical period to control the virus, which has seen a resurgence since early July.
Since late January, more than 4,200 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 65 of whom have died. Thursday's figure was up slightly from Wednesday's 62 cases.