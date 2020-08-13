Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 19,000 as new cases spike -TV

Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 19,000 as new cases spike -TVReuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:33 IST
Iran recorded 174 deaths from coronavirus and 2,625 new cases on Thursday to take its death toll to more than 19,000 and total cases to 336,324, the Health Ministry said.
"In the past 24 hours 2,625 new cases have been recorded," ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.
Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from the outbreak in the Middle East. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)
