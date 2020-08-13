Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits COVID hospital in Patna, reviews medical facilities
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday visited the Patna Medical College and Hospital to review the medical facilities for COVID-19 patients.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:53 IST
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday visited the Patna Medical College and Hospital to review the medical facilities for COVID-19 patients. "Today, I inspected arrangements made for COVID-19 patients at the Patna Medical College and Hospital and also gave some suggestions to the hospital staff as well. PPE kits and masks were also distributed for the safety of doctors and health workers in the hospital," tweeted Prasad.
The Union Minister dressed in a full-body PPE and interacted with patients. Speaking to ANI further said that he was satisfied with the arrangements made by the facility and said that doctors have been working with immense dedication despite obstacles.
"I am happy with the arrangements that have been made over here. There has been immense improvement in the facility over here. I am very happy with the doctors who, despite obstacles, have been working with immense dedication," he told ANI. The Union Minister also inspected the Nalanda Medical College Hospital as well.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar has a total of 30119 active cases and 416 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)
