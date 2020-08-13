Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca says could begin COVID-19 vaccine production early in 2021

Production of a COVID-19 vaccine under an agreement between the Mexican and Argentine governments and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca could begin in the first quarter of 2021, an AstraZeneca executive said on Thursday. Sylvia Varela, head of AstraZeneca Mexico, said at the Mexican president's daily news conference that Phase III trials were expected to conclude by November or December.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:48 IST
AstraZeneca says could begin COVID-19 vaccine production early in 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Production of a COVID-19 vaccine under an agreement between the Mexican and Argentine governments and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca could begin in the first quarter of 2021, an AstraZeneca executive said on Thursday.

Sylvia Varela, head of AstraZeneca Mexico, said at the Mexican president's daily news conference that Phase III trials were expected to conclude by November or December. The company plans to initially produce 150 million doses for distribution in Latin America, and eventually make at least 400 million doses for the region, she added.

"We'll be prioritizing the vulnerable populations," she said, noting that the cost, while still not final, was not expected to exceed $4 per dose. Argentina's president first announced the agreement with Mexico and AstraZeneca, Britain's second-largest drugmaker, on Wednesday. He said the initial supply aimed to reach all of Latin America except Brazil, aided by investment from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

A spokesman for Slim said the total investment outlay would be significant, without giving a number. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hailed the agreement as "good news" for Mexico. He said he expected the country to still be suffering from the pandemic by the time the vaccine becomes available early next year.

Mexico has registered nearly 55,000 deaths and almost half a million cases, while the death toll in Latin America as a whole is now close to 230,000. After securing government approvals, Varela said, AstraZeneca plans to transfer technology to Argentina's INSUD Group and Mexico's Laboratorios Liomont at the end of the year, before moving on to production.

The active substance in the vaccine will be made in Argentina and sent to Mexico to be completed for distribution, she said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry

President Donald Trumps administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalising the changes Thursday in the heart of the nations most prolific natural ...

Vasundhara Raje calls on Rajasthan Governor

BJPs national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj MishraA Raj Bhawan spokesperson said it was a courtesy meeting between the two leadersRaje met the Governor on the eve of...

Bihar floods: Death toll mounts to 25, 77.77 lakh people affected

The death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 25 on Thursday with one of the 16 affected districts reporting a fresh fatality, though inundation by overflowing rivers with origins in Nepal appeared to have slowed down, causing the number of tho...

UK PM Johnson: We want EU deal, but not at any cost

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin he was he was determined to reach a trade deal with the European union, but would not bend on the issue of level playing-field commitments.He underlined ... that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020