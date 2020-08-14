Left Menu
Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine -state media

Vietnam's health ministry has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country fights a new outbreak of the coronavirus following months of no local cases. "In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own COVID-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said. Vietnam has reported a total of 911 infections, with 21 deaths.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:07 IST
Vietnam's health ministry has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country fights a new outbreak of the coronavirus following months of no local cases. "In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own COVID-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said.

Vietnam has reported a total of 911 infections, with 21 deaths. Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks, rejecting as "groundless" the safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.

