FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

* Bogota, the Colombian capital, will hold a strict two-week quarantine in seven neighbourhoods beginning Sunday. ASIA-PACIFIC * Two cities in China have found traces of the new coronavirus in cargoes of imported frozen food, although the World Health Organization downplayed the risk of the virus entering the food chain. * About a quarter of South Korea's medical clinics closed on Friday for a one-day strike in protest at government plans to train new doctors.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:10 IST
New Zealand on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases ahead of a lockdown decision for Auckland, while Australia is set to receive details of a probe into a major outbreak triggered by cruise ship passengers in March. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain's decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France will lead to a reciprocal measure, French junior minister for European affairs said. * UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the reopening of the economy in England to resume, saying a rise in infections had now levelled off.

* The leader of the state of Bavaria, a possible successor to Angela Merkel as the conservative candidate for chancellor, apologised for a bungle that meant some 900 people who had tested COVID-19-positive were not told about it. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump said he was blocking Democrats' effort to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, a bid to block more Americans from voting by mail during the pandemic. * Canada's Ontario will allow its school boards to dip into reserve funds to ensure physical distancing in classrooms and will also provide money for ventilation upgrades.

* Peru surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest fatality rate in Latin America, according to health ministry data. * Bogota, the Colombian capital, will hold a strict two-week quarantine in seven neighbourhoods beginning Sunday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Two cities in China have found traces of the new coronavirus in cargoes of imported frozen food, although the World Health Organization downplayed the risk of the virus entering the food chain.

* About a quarter of South Korea's medical clinics closed on Friday for a one-day strike in protest at government plans to train new doctors. * North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lifted a three-week lockdown in the city of Kaesong and nearby areas after test results on a suspected COVID-19 case turned out to be "inconclusive."

* Malaysia has decided to lift an earlier limit on the hiring of foreign workers, after having imposed the restrictions last month to increase employment opportunities for locals affected by the pandemic. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Kuwaiti cabinet said it would start implementing the fourth stage of the gradual go-to-normality plan on Aug. 18. * Seven African countries will start administering coronavirus antibody tests from next week, a regional body said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac BV raised $213 million in its initial public offering in New York.

* The Trump administration's vaccine project is recruiting scientists in South Africa and Latin America to help test possible vaccines in U.S.- backed clinical trials, Reuters has learned. * Production of 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for Latin America could begin early next year, an executive for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * China's retail sales slipped in July, while the recovery in the factory sector struggled to gain momentum.

* Asian shares fell after lacklustre Chinese economic data and worries about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus discouraged some investors from taking on risk. * Malaysia's economy plunged into its first contraction since the 2009 global financial crisis in the second quarter.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

