Lucknow CMO issues new rate list for treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals

Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) RP Singh on Thursday issued rate list for treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals in the city. During the meeting, a committee was also formed, which will strictly monitor hospitals that charge hefty amounts from the public.

"Rs 10,000 will be charged per day for isolation beds in case of moderate sickness that includes supportive care and oxygen. The amount includes the PPE cost of Rs 1,200. For severe sickness Rs 15,000, each day will be charged for ICU without the need of ventilators. This includes Rs 2,000 for PPE kits. For very severe sickness Rs 18,000 will be charged for ICU with ventilator care this includes both invasive and non-invasive. The amount also included Rs 2,000 for PPE," it said. "The owners, managers or administrators of private owned COVID hospitals where virus patients have been admitted or are being sent to the Integrated COVID Command Center established in Lucknow under relevant arrangements, are required to issue bills of treatment in three parts, one copy of which must be forwarded to the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow. If for any reason, specific treatment/medicine (other than COVID-19) is included in the bill, it should be mention clearly and reason must be explained," it added.

As per the notice, those found guilty of charging above prescribed rates would be punished under relevant sections.