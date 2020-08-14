Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

2:12 p.m. Kerala is likely to witness a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the months of August and September with daily infections expected to touch between 10,000 to 20,000, State Health Minister K K Shailaja says.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:43 p.m.

The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhani district after he contracted COVID-19 while on duty and later died of it, a government resolution (GR) says. 2:35 p.m.

Goa government announces that 'highly critical' COVID-19 patients be treated at GMCH. 2:29 p.m.

As many as 224 inmates of Bihar jail test positive for COVID- 19. 2:27 p.m.

COVID-19 lockdowns may worsen obesity epidemic, say scientists. 2:16 p.m.

Scottish actor Brian Cox says he had coronavirus. 2:12 p.m.

Kerala is likely to witness a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the months of August and September with daily infections expected to touch between 10,000 to 20,000, State Health Minister K K Shailaja says. 2:01 p.m.

As many as 14 people succumb to COVID-19 in Australia. Singer J Balvin reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, says he has had 'difficult' days.

1:19 p.m. Pakistan reports 626 new cases and 14 more fatalities taking the country's tally to 2,87,300.

1:09 p.m. Tripura reports 164 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

1:07 p.m. Aurobindo Pharma expects phase-I and II trials by the end of 2020 for its proposed vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

12:54 p.m. Puducherry reports 328 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths.

12:41 p.m. Mizoram reports eight new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 657.

12:25 p.m. Scientists have developed a new low-cost nasal swab test which can accurately diagnose the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in just 20 minutes.

12:23 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports fourth COVID-19 death and 82 new cases.

11:51 a.m. Odisha reports record 1,977 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

11:49 a.m. Telangana reports 1,921 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

11:38 a.m. The Uttarakhand government has brought an ordinance making it compulsory for all members of the state assembly to contribute 30 per cent of their salary and allowances towards the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

11:04 a.m. India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed 24 lakh on Friday after 64,553 more people tested positive and the recoveries rose to over 17 lakh, the Health Ministry says.

10:43 a.m. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

10:33 a.m. Scientists decode likely order of COVID-19 symptoms.

10:16 a.m. TN takes to yoga therapy to destress COVID-19 patients.

9:25 a.m. Mizoram issues new guidelines for social gathering.

