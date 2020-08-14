NMMC issues notices to ten COVID hospitals for overcharging

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued show-cause notices to ten private hospitals under its jurisdiction for allegedly charging exorbitant rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients. After receiving numerous complaints, Commissioner Abhijit Banghar ordered an audit of the billing of these hospitals and inspection by a team of doctors.

The audit revealed violation of guidelines of the government as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as to the treatment and billing, said NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde. Notices were issued to these hospitals as to why action should not be taken against them and excess amount charged to patients recovered, he said.