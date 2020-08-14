Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onus to take action against hospitals denying cashless service on insurers: IRDA

Association of Hospitals of Eastern India president Rupak Barua had said they agree to the rates of AHPI. An official of a third-party administrator (TPA) said that hospitals earlier argued that inadmissible components such as PPE and gloves are not paid by patients and advances were sought to cover those risks.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:12 IST
Onus to take action against hospitals denying cashless service on insurers: IRDA

An insurance company can take action against a hospital for demanding advance from a policy holder who is supposed to get cashless service, an official of insurance regulator IRDA said on Friday. In a recent circular, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) has put the onus of taking steps against medical establishments for deficiency in service on the insurer, the official said.

There has been a sharp spike in complaints post COVID-19 outbreak that private hospitals are demanding huge advance before admission even from patients having cashless medical insurance. In the wake of such complaints, IRDA issued the circular on cashless service to policy holders by hospitals, the official told PTI.

"Where any network provider (hospital) denies cashless facility and deviates from agreed terms of the SLA (service level agreement), insurance company shall take an appropriate action against such network providers," the circular said. One of such "appropriate" actions is blacklisting the erring hospital, a senior official of an insurance firm said.

"But any stringent action like blacklisting a hospital will also inconvenience policyholders as, in that case, the number of network hospital will come down," he said. The circular issued late last month also mandates health insurance service providers to immediately report to the appropriate government agencies of the state concerned, when policyholders' interests are adversely affected because of the conduct of network hospitals.

To address the problem of alleged inflated billing and advance deposit by hospitals, what is necessary is the intervention of the government, the official of the insurance company said. The Kolkata-based Association of Hospitals of Eastern India said that its members will not demand advance from patients having cashless insurance policies, but up to Rs 50,000 will be sought from those without it.

West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission, a regulatory body for private hospitals, has also permitted private hospitals to seek an advance of a maximum of Rs 50,000 from a patient. The Association of Healthcare Providers (India), which claims to represent a vast majority of the country's private hospitals, has suggested that the fee per day should be fixed at Rs 15,000 for patients in general wards, Rs 20,000 per day in wards with oxygen facility, and Rs 25,000 a day for isolation ICUs.

The AHPI has also proposed that the rate per day for isolation ICUs with ventilator support can be fixed at Rs 35,000 per day. Association of Hospitals of Eastern India president Rupak Barua had said they agree to the rates of AHPI.

An official of a third-party administrator (TPA) said that hospitals earlier argued that inadmissible components such as PPE and gloves are not paid by patients and advances were sought to cover those risks. He said that there is no clarification from IRDA about insurance coverage of PPE, gloves and other kits specifically required for COVID patients, as traditional medical policies put those as "consumables" which is not covered.

However, such items are covered in coronavirus specific insurance policies, he said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth uploads video with pistol on social media, arrested

The Sahibabad police here arrested a youth after a video of his brandishing a pistol and firing in the air surfaced on social media, a senior official said on FridayPolice also seized the pistol and a live cartridge from him on Friday morni...

MFI collections improve after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: Report

The collections of microfinance institutions MFIs, which had plunged to near zero in April because of the coronavirus lockdown, rebounded to 70-75 per cent in July on account of gradual lifting of restrictions, says a report. Collections ...

Central government responded effectively to coronavirus challenge: President Kovind

Noting that the central government anticipated the tremendous challenge posed by COVID-19, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that it responded effectively and well in time and the country has succeeded in containing the magnitude of ...

Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.Russia said on Wednesday it would roll out the worlds first COVID-19 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020