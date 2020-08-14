Kerala CM Vijayan, Health Minister test negative for COVID-19: CMO sources

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Friday tested negative for COVID-19, hoursafter he went into self-quarantine as he came in the primarycontact list of an official who has contracted the virus,sources in his office here said

Vijayan's antigen test was negative, the Chief Minister'sOffice (CMO) sources told PTI

The antigen test of Health Minister K K Shailaja alsoreturned negative for the virus, they said.