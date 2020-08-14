Kerala CM Vijayan, Health Minister test negative for COVID-19: CMO sources

Kerala CM Vijayan, Health Minister test negative for COVID-19: CMO sourcesPTI | Thiruva | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:45 IST
Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Friday tested negative for COVID-19, hoursafter he went into self-quarantine as he came in the primarycontact list of an official who has contracted the virus,sources in his office here said
Vijayan's antigen test was negative, the Chief Minister'sOffice (CMO) sources told PTI
The antigen test of Health Minister K K Shailaja alsoreturned negative for the virus, they said.
