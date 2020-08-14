One death, 86 fresh virus cases in Chandigarh; total count 1,928

Chandigarh reported one more death due to COVID-19 as 86 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,928 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana on Friday. A 20-year-old man who had died on Wednesday was declared coronavirus positive, taking the fatality count to 28 in the union territory. He had suffered a cardiac arrest on August 11, as per a medical bulletin. Meanwhile, 86 fresh cases were reported. Among the fresh patients were two girls, aged two and five; and a boy, aged six, the bulletin said. The new coronavirus cases were detected from Sectors 8, 15, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29, 32, 35, 36, 37, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 47, Ram Darbar and Dadu Majra. There are 807 active cases as of now

Fifteen patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 1,091 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said. A total of 20,060 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 18,042 tested negative while reports in 87 cases are awaited, it added.