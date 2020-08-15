Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile's Pinera touts support for middle class during coronavirus

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Friday that more than one million people had received the government's $626 spot payment aimed at staving off the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and it had approved more than 550,000 requests for soft loans of up to $815. Pinera said in total, three out of four Chileans - 14 million people - were at present beneficiaries of some form of social support.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 02:44 IST
Chile's Pinera touts support for middle class during coronavirus

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Friday that more than one million people had received the government's $626 spot payment aimed at staving off the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and it had approved more than 550,000 requests for soft loans of up to $815.

Pinera said in total, three out of four Chileans - 14 million people - were at present beneficiaries of some form of social support. His center-right government faced massive protests last year over social inequality and has in recent months announced emergency measures responding to the pandemic including spot payments, soft loan, mortgage payment holidays and rent subsidies worth more than 11% of GDP.

The lockdown associated with the virus outbreak has hammered Chile's commerce, service and tourism sectors, driven unemployment to 11% and led the central bank to project an economic contraction of between 5.5 and 7.5% this year. To date, Pinera said, more than a million middle-income Chileans who lost at least 30% of their income had received payouts of $626 while 2.4 million lower-income households had received a payment of $96.

He said 550,000 applications for the government's soft loans scheme, paying $815, had been approved, and another $10bn had been approved in loans to small and medium businesses. Responding to accusations by civil society groups and opposition politicians of excessive red tape in accessing the help, he blamed "massive demand at the start."

Last month, Chilean lawmakers passed a wildly popular bill allowing citizens to withdraw 10% of their savings from the country’s private pension funds. The bill had been staunchly opposed by the government which said it would harm the economy and future pensions payouts and people should lean on its own offerings instead.

To date, payments of $8.23 billion dollars have been made to more than six million people who requested the partial withdrawal of their funds, according to the Superintendency of Pensions.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu releases book on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urges youth to take inspiration from his life

Had Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with his Azad Hind Fauj aka Indian National Army not attacked British India during the Second World War, India would not have achieved Independence in 1947. Thus, while comparing his contributions with other f...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

Israel-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say

Normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could pave the way for more U.S. weapons sales to the Gulf Arab country, according to experts. Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday that they will normalize dip...

Trump says he hasn't been blunt with Kamala Harris, doesn't see her as threat in presidential race

US President Donald Trump has said he has not been blunt with Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and did not see her as a threat in this presidential election. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020