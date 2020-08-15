Left Menu
Vijayawada: After hotel fire, DC cancels Ramesh Hospital's permission to treat COVID patients

After the massive fire that claimed 10 lives at the Swarna Palace Hotel, that was being run as a COVID care centre by Ramesh Hospital, district collector AMD Imtiaz issued orders cancelling the permissions given to the hospital to treat COVID patients.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-08-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 03:25 IST
Fire at Swarna Palace Hotel claimed 10 lives.. Image Credit: ANI

After the massive fire that claimed 10 lives at the Swarna Palace Hotel, that was being run as a COVID care centre by Ramesh Hospital, district collector AMD Imtiaz issued orders cancelling the permissions given to the hospital to treat COVID patients. The five-member committee constituted with the joint collector as head gave its primary report to the collector.

That primary report confirmed the negligence on part of Ramesh Hospital in maintaining a COVID care centre at Swarna Palace hotel. That report confirmed no precautionary measures were taken by the hospital management at the hotel they were using as COVID care centre. Based on the report, the collector has ordered the cancellation of permission given to Ramesh Hospital to treat COVID patients. Accordingly, the hospital should not admit any COVID patient for medical treatment until further orders, clarified the collector. Meanwhile, Krishna district DMHO has issued notices to the hospital management to appear before him on August 30 and give written explanation on the allegations. The DMHO in his communique stated that many allegations are popped up after the fire accident at Swarna Palace Hotel.

He listed out those allegations that Ramesh Hospitals did not display the hospital charges at the reception of the hotel and the hospital has been collecting exorbitant prices from Corona patients. The hospital has been running COVID care facilities at two more hotels in the city, without permission. Further, the hospital staff had been ill-treating the patients. The DMHO ordered to appear before him on August 30 and to give written explanation on these allegations. He further ordered to submit all related documents while reporting to him. He further ordered to surrender the registration certificate of the hospital to the government. (ANI)

