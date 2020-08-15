Left Menu
Karnataka slashes RT-PCR test rates by Rs 500

The Karnataka government on Friday took a significant decision to reduce the RT-PCR test rates by Rs 500.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-08-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 06:29 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Friday took a significant decision to reduce the RT-PCR test rates by Rs 500. "The RTPCR testing rate for COVID-19 infected people who are referred from government hospitals to private labs has been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,500. If the tests were conducted directly in private labs, the rates charged there would be reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,500," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said.

This decision was taken at the COVID task force meeting held here on Friday. "This rate cut will benefit all classes of patients. In addition, it was decided at the meeting to buy 20 lakh Rapid Anti-Gen kit and 18 lakh RTPCR test kits," the Deputy CM said.

Dr Ashwathnarayan further said: "Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already warned of an increase in the number of infected people in the capital. Thus all precautions are being taken. It has been decided to procure Rs 12 crore worth equipment to start 115 ICU beds in KG General Hospital." "All kinds of efforts are being made to reduce mortality. Some tests have to be done. If there is any problem to conduct tests in government hospitals those tests can be done in private labs. This test can reduce mortality by treating the stage of the disease. In addition, plasma therapy will be expanded throughout the state and arrangements have been made," he added.

Dr Ashwathnarayan further said that more emphasis is being placed on research in immunology. (ANI)

