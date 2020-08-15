Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latin America's coronavirus cases exceed 6 million

That accounts for just under one-third of the world's total case load and a similar share of reported deaths from the pandemic. The Pan American Health Organization, the regional arm of the World Health Organization, warned this month of an increase in other diseases due to the saturation of health services and the suspension of routine vaccination campaigns as a result of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:24 IST
Latin America's coronavirus cases exceed 6 million

Coronavirus cases in Latin America, the region of the world worst-affected by the pandemic, exceeded 6 million on Friday and continued to accelerate, according to a Reuters tally, as most of its nations begin to relax lockdown measures.

The region, which has reported an average of more than 86,000 daily infections of the new coronavirus in the last seven days and more than 2,600 COVID-19 deaths, reached 6,000,005 confirmed cases by Friday evening and 237,360 deaths. That accounts for just under one-third of the world's total case load and a similar share of reported deaths from the pandemic.

The Pan American Health Organization, the regional arm of the World Health Organization, warned this month of an increase in other diseases due to the saturation of health services and the suspension of routine vaccination campaigns as a result of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund predicted in June that the regional economy would contract 9.4% this year.

The region's worst-affected country is Brazil, which has the most cases in the world after the United States, and 15% of world's total. Peru and Chile also have the highest case loads and number of deaths in the world per 100,000 inhabitants, of countries with more than 100,000 cases.

The region's climb from 5 million to 6 million cases took 11 days, one day less than it took to reach the previous million.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal and border distrcits: PM

The expansion of the National Cadet Corps NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts and nearly one lakh new cadets will get special traning under the mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on SaturdayOne-third of the one ...

Aatmanirbhar Bharat at centre of Modi's Independence Day speech

Aatmanirbhar Bharat was the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Independence Day address as he presented a broad outline for spurring Indias growth in diverse sectors and asserted that the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt the count...

From LoC to LAC, armed forces given befitting replies to those challenging India's sovereignty: PM

Indian soldiers have given befitting reply to those who challenged the countrys sovereignty from LoC to LAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, in a subtle message to Pakistan and China. In his seventh straight Independence Day ...

Punjab CM orders strict action in Moga's 'Khalistan flag' hoisting incident

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed police to take strict action against miscreants responsible for hoisting aKhalistan flag in the Moga administrative complex on Friday. It has come to light that there were a total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020